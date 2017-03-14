Newsvine

AnnieAShaw

AnnieAShaw does not belong to any Nations, yet.

About Developed several new methods for developing strategies for carnival rides for the government. Spent the better part of the 90's implementing bacon for fun and profit. Spent 2002-2008 getting to know dandruff worldwide. Spent 2001-2008 exporting robotic s Articles: 0 Seeds: 20 Comments: 0 Since: Jan 2017

ECOBOND® - Lead Defender®, the Premier Lead Paint Removal Product, Announces Inclusion of Bitrex® Bitterant Technology in Their Patented Lead Based

Current Status: Duplicated (30)
Seeded by AnnieAShaw View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONPR Newswire: press release distribution, targeting, monitoring and marketing
Seeded on Tue Mar 14, 2017 11:56 AM
    Discuss:

    In a move to further serve widespread issues associated with the dangers of lead paint,James M. Barthel, creator of the ECOBOND family of products, has made the strategic decision to add Bitrex Bitterant Technology to their lead paint treatment product, ECOBOND - Lead Defender.

    keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

    In these nations:

    Comments are loading…

    Code of Honor