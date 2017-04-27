MT2, the Largest Nationwide Firing Range Lead Reclamation Contractor, Actively Supporting Mandate to Decontaminate Lead-Tainted National Guard Armorie

In astoryout of Washington, DC on April 12, 2017 Oregon's Senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden led a group of ten Senators calling on Senate Appropriations Committee leaders to dedicate adequate funding to cleaning up National Guard sites across the U.S. that have been contaminated by dangerous amounts of lead dust.

MT2 reached out to armories across the country to offer assistance and is now in talks with several of them, with 3 projects under contract and mobilization plans established in North Dakota and Oregon.

Range Engineers at MT2 are available to answer questions and schedule armory facilities for a lead decontamination package to comply with this order.